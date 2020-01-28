2014 Audi S5

AUDI S5 | 3.0T QUATTRO | TECHNIK | AWD | MANUAL | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX















Fall in love with driving in this beautiful Audi S5 Coupe featuring a 333HP Supercharged V6, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, and the confidence-inspiring Quattro All-Wheel-Drive system, taking you from 0-100 in under 5 seconds. This Audi S5 also comes standard with Sport Suspension, large vented Disc Brakes for spirited driving. Finished in sleek metallic Grey exterior, along with a Black leather interior with Carbon Fibre accent. Enjoy the on-road guidance of Audi MMI Navigation with Voice Control, Backup Camera and Park Sensors for tight situations. Also Audi Side Assist blind spot monitoring. Buy with confidence this vehicle is in excellent condition & accident-free and a local Ontario Vehicle!















