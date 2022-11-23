2014 Audi S5

$26,799 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 7 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9364609

9364609 Stock #: LU13957C

LU13957C VIN: WAULGBFR9EA031837

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LU13957C

Mileage 121,775 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Navigation System Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Convenience Rain sensor wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

