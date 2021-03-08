2014 Audi SQ5

+ taxes & licensing
2014 AUDI Q5 QUATTRO | AWD | 3.0T | TECHNIK | NAVIGATION | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | SATELLLITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | KEYLESS ENTRY | KEYLESS START | MEMORY SEATS | POWER LIFTGATE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2014 Audi Q5 can be described as sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful engine, and Quattro All Wheel Drive, the Audi Q5 has carved its place on the road as the Mid-Size SUV that truly has it all. This 2014 Audi Q5 features a White exterior, and luxurious Black leather interior, and alloy wheels. The 6-Cylinder Engine produces 272 horsepower and 295 ft-lbs of torque which is ample for the size of this SUV.
More comfort and great features include Heated Seats in Front and Back will be great for Canadian winters, Dimming Mirrors, Homelink, Bluetooth Connectivity, Climate Control, Power/Memory Seats, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, and much more! To protect yourself and your passengers, this vehicle is equipped with traction control, front side curtain airbags, ABS brakes. Buy with confidence this vehicle is in excellent condition & accident-free!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
