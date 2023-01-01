Menu
This 2014 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. ***100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $999, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified.

2014 BMW 3 Series

237,000 KM

$10,750

+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive, AWD, MSportPkg, Sunroof, BackUpCam, CarPlay

2014 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive, AWD, MSportPkg, Sunroof, BackUpCam, CarPlay

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

$10,750

+ taxes & licensing

237,000KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12607
  • Mileage 237,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Back-Up Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
air bag
DUAL AIRBAG
Blind Spot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear cupholder
Digital/Analog Display

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
5-Passenger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Centre Arm Rest
MP3 Capability
Steering Wheel Control
PUSH START
Full Carpet floor

BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-XXXX

1-877-378-8581

416-736-8880
$10,750

+ taxes & licensing

BELL AUTO INC.

1-877-378-8581

2014 BMW 3 Series