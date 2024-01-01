2014 BMW 3 Series

Menu
<p>328 X DRIVE! AUTO! AWD! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START! SUNROOF! BLUETOOTH!</p><p>LEATHER SEAT! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! ICE COLD A/C! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO</p><p>CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! NO ANY WARNIGN LIGHT ON! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOW KM!</p><p>APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORGAE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

95,000 KM

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

328 X DRIVE! AUTO! AWD! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START! SUNROOF! BLUETOOTH!

LEATHER SEAT! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! ICE COLD A/C! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO

CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! NO ANY WARNIGN LIGHT ON! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOW KM!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORGAE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

