2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 328D | DIESEL | X-DRIVE AWD | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | AUTOMATIC
This 2014 BMW 328d xDrive is featured in beautiful Black complimented with a sporty Black Leather Interior. Powered by a potent and efficient Diesel 2.0L Inline-4 Engine which produces 180 Horsepower and 280 lb-ft of Torque. Smooth automatic transmission and xDrive All Wheel Drive system monitors such factors as wheel speed, steering angle and engine torque, and distributes power to the front and rear axles as necessary to ensure optional traction and stability.
BMW iDrive Navigation equipped making it easier to follow turn by turn directions from the vehicle speakers not having to take your attention off the road. Along with Backup Camera with Parking Sensors for guidance. Your passengers will enjoy Heated Seats with power/memory, power operated Sunroof. An auto-dimming rear-view mirror, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, remote keyless entry and power windows and door locks. auto-leveling HID headlights with LED corona rings and halogen fog lights.
