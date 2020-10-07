2014 BMW 3 Series

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Comfort Climate Control HEATED Cargo Area Light

Additional Features Rear 3 MP3 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar 8 low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer coolant driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Run flat tires door unlock Exterior entry lights engine oil Push-Button Start speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Audio system Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Center console: front console with storage One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Steering wheel trim: alloy Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Front suspension type: double ball joint Satellite communications: BMW Assist Front struts: MacPherson Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Side mirrors: auto-dimming Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Multi-functional information center Anti-theft system: audio security system Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Watts: 205 Power outlet(s): 12V Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Side mirror adjustments: power folding Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Assist handle: front Front brake diameter: 12.3 Power door locks: auto-locking Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Axle ratio: 2.81 variable intermittent halogen Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Smart device app function: maintenance status Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone single disc Warnings and reminders: lamp failure fuel cut-off self-leveling rear center two 12V

