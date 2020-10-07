Menu
2014 BMW 3 Series

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

328d xDrive, DIESEL, NAV, CAM, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

123,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5929935
  • Stock #: PC6178
  • VIN: WBA3D5C53EF147050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6178
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW 328D | DIESEL | X-DRIVE AWD | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | AUTOMATIC











This 2014 BMW 328d xDrive is featured in beautiful Black complimented with a sporty Black Leather Interior. Powered by a potent and efficient Diesel 2.0L Inline-4 Engine which produces 180 Horsepower and 280 lb-ft of Torque. Smooth automatic transmission and xDrive All Wheel Drive system monitors such factors as wheel speed, steering angle and engine torque, and distributes power to the front and rear axles as necessary to ensure optional traction and stability.







BMW iDrive Navigation equipped making it easier to follow turn by turn directions from the vehicle speakers not having to take your attention off the road. Along with Backup Camera with Parking Sensors for guidance. Your passengers will enjoy Heated Seats with power/memory, power operated Sunroof. An auto-dimming rear-view mirror, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, remote keyless entry and power windows and door locks. auto-leveling HID headlights with LED corona rings and halogen fog lights.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Climate Control
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Rear
3
MP3
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
8
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Run flat tires
door unlock
Exterior entry lights
engine oil
Push-Button Start
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Audio system
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Multi-functional information center
Anti-theft system: audio security system
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Watts: 205
Power outlet(s): 12V
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Side mirror adjustments: power folding
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Assist handle: front
Front brake diameter: 12.3
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Axle ratio: 2.81
variable intermittent
halogen
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
single disc
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
fuel cut-off
self-leveling
rear center
two 12V

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

