2014 BMW 3 Series

107,597 KM

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive, AWD, HEATED SEATS, BT, SUNROOF

2014 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive, AWD, HEATED SEATS, BT, SUNROOF

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,597KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6006132
  • Stock #: PC6233
  • VIN: WBA3B9C52EP458170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6233
  • Mileage 107,597 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW 335i | X-DRIVE AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | LEATHER | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | MEMORY SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







This 2014 BMW 335i is featured in beautiful White Exterior. Powered by a potent 3.0L Turbocharged Inline-6, which produces 320 Horsepower and 332 lb-ft of Torque.



Your passengers will enjoy Heated Seats with power/memory, power operated Sunroof. Push Start Button with Auto ECO On/Off, for entertainment there is HD radio, Bluetooth and a USB port. SiriusXM satellite radio. Also enjoy Climate Control, Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Power Everything, Rain Sensing Wipers and much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Climate Control
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Rear
3
MP3
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
8
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Run flat tires
door unlock
Exterior entry lights
engine oil
Push-Button Start
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Audio system
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Multi-functional information center
Rear brake diameter: 13.2
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Watts: 205
Front brake diameter: 13.7
Power outlet(s): 12V
Power windows: lockout button
Axle ratio: 3.15
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Side mirror adjustments: power folding
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Assist handle: front
Power door locks: auto-locking
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Smart device app function: maintenance status
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
single disc
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
power glass
audio security system
self-leveling
rear center
two 12V
remotely operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

