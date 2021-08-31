Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 3 Series

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

320i xDRIVE - AWD - SPORT MODE - LEATHER - SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 3 Series

320i xDRIVE - AWD - SPORT MODE - LEATHER - SUNROOF

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7916808
  • VIN: WBA3C3G5XENS71596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW 320i xDrive AWD - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/ECO/COMFORT MODES - PUSH BUTTON START - POWER SUNROOF - POWER LEATHER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL - HEATED SEATS - DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS - AUTO RAIN SENSING WIPERS - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 92,000KM - $16,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dell Fine Cars

2017 BMW 7 Series 75...
 80,000 KM
$52,900 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac CTS 3....
 111,000 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz G...
 99,800 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

Call Dealer

416-252-XXXX

(click to show)

416-252-1919

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory