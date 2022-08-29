2014 BMW 3 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900 + taxes & licensing 2 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9310501

9310501 VIN: WBA3C3C55EK200233

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

