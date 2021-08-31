Menu
2014 BMW 4 Series

68,593 KM

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2014 BMW 4 Series

2014 BMW 4 Series

435i,V6, M-SPORT PKG,MANUAL, HEATED SEATS, NAV,

2014 BMW 4 Series

435i,V6, M-SPORT PKG,MANUAL, HEATED SEATS, NAV,

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

68,593KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7814265
  • Stock #: PC7546
  • VIN: WBA3R1C58EF774093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Coral Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7546
  • Mileage 68,593 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW 435i V6| M-SPORT PKG | MANUAL | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | RED LEATHER | PREMIUM PKG | NAV | HEATED SEATS | DUAL CLIMATE









This beautiful 2014 BMW 435i Coupe comes in a beautiful and stunning Mineral White Metallic exterior finish, complimented by a BMW exclusive Coral Red leather interior. With its powerful 300 Horespower 3.0 L V6 Twin Turbo engine and comfortable M-Sport interior package you will be racing down the road and turning heads in no time.











You will also get to witness the BMW experience with the cars features such as: Backup Camera that helps in tight parking situations, 19-inch M-Sport Wheels, 3-Spoke M Steering Wheel (multifunctional) gives the 435i an aggressive look on the road. Four Diverse Driving Modes Include Sport Mode, Sport +, Eco Pro Mode and Comfort Mode giving the user all the capabilities at his fingertips controlled by the Touchpad Integrated System. Premium Package equipped enjoy a Power Sunroof, Backup Camera, as well as other convenient features include Heated Power/Memory Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, HomeLink, XM Radio, Automatic-dimming interior and exterior mirrors and Automatic Safety Belt Feeders.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Rear
MP3
2
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Audio system
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Center console: front console with storage
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Armrests: rear folding
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
One-touch windows: 2
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Multi-functional information center
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Watts: 205
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Courtesy lights: door
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Power door locks: auto-locking
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: maintenance status
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
single disc
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
power glass
audio security system
12V front
self-leveling
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

