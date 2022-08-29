$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 4 Series
428i xDrive, PREMIUM PKG, SPORT PKG, NAV, HUD, CAM
- Listing ID: 9146992
- Stock #: PC8721
- VIN: WBA3N5C52EK196731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 103,490 KM
Vehicle Description
428I | XDRIVE AWD | M SPORT PACKAGE | PREMIUM PACKAGE | ADAPTIVE M CHASSIS | VARIABLE SPORT STEERING | SPORT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | NAVIGATION | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | COMFORT ACCESS | SUNROOF | DAKOTA LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | CRUISE CONTROL | MEMORY SEATS | TRACKER SYSTEM | PADDLE SHIFTERS | BLUETOOTH | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | ENHANCED SMARTPHONE INTEGERATION | 19 BMW STYLE 407M WHEELS
This sporty coupe gives the satisfaction of luxury and performance. Its Equipped with BMWs xDrive AWD drivetrain powered by a 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbocharged 4-cylinder that produces 241 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. This 428i is also equipped with BMWs Adaptive M Chassis, Variable Sport Steering, a Sport Automatic transmission and more.
This 428i xDrive features an Alpine White exterior finish with 19 BMW Style 407M wheels, Xenon Headlights, a Power Glass Roof, High-Gloss Shadow Line exterior trim, and more. Inside, it features a Black Dakota leather interior with Sport Seats, Rearview Camera, Navigation, Head-Up Display, Brushed Aluminum trim throughout and more.
The M Sport Package adds 19" BMW Style 407M light alloy wheels, Kidney grille slats and Dakota Leather upholstery with contrasting highlight. Other convenience includes Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Keyless Entry and Push to Start.
Every 2014 BMW 4 Series comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and rollover protection.
The 2014 BMW 4 Series' sleek exterior look promises a lot in the way of excitement, and it largely delivers on BMW's "Ultimate Driving Machine" tag line but you won't be disappointed with the 428i. Its four-cylinder engine delivers remarkably punchy and quick acceleration, along with an engaging engine and exhaust note that will have you winding up through the gears.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
