2014 BMW 435i xDRIVE, M-SPORT PKG, NAV, CAM, SUNROOF

2014 BMW 435i xDRIVE, M-SPORT PKG, NAV, CAM, SUNROOF

Location

Platinum Cars Leasing

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,574KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4378962
  • Stock #: PC5185
  • VIN: WBA3R5C52EK188391
Exterior Colour
Mineral White Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door
435i xDRIVE | M-SPORT PKG | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | SUNROOF | HARMAN KARDON AUDIO SYSTEM | KEYLESS ENTRY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX











This 2014 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive comes in a beautiful and sharp White exterior finish complemented with a Black interior. BMW iDrive Navigation System helps the driver get to locations with ease through voice turn by turn directions. Backup Camera helps in tight parking situations and power sunroof to enjoy the Skyview. M-Sport Package adds exterior M styling accents.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Run flat tires
  • Exterior entry lights
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Cornering brake control
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Cargo Area Floor Mat
  • Multi-function display
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Air filtration: active charcoal
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Brake drying
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Shift knob trim: alloy
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Tire type: all season
  • Regenerative braking system
  • Armrests: rear folding
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Upholstery: leatherette
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Knee airbags: dual front
  • Memorized settings: 2 driver
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Headlights: HID/Xenon
  • Front suspension type: double ball joint
  • Satellite communications: BMW Assist
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
  • Side mirrors: auto-dimming
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Multi-functional information center
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Total speakers: 9
  • Watts: 205
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Impact sensor: alert system
  • Phone: hands free
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
  • Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
  • Courtesy lights: door
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Smart device app function: maintenance status
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

