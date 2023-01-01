2014 BMW X1

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 1 6 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9487728

9487728 Stock #: WI20049A

WI20049A VIN: WBAVL1C50EVY20080

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 104,168 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Rain sensor wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.