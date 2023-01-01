Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2014 BMW X3

96,398 KM

$18,490

+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i w/ 360 View Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i w/ 360 View Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

96,398KM
Used
VIN 5UXWX9C59E0D12442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,398 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Park Assist
Aux input
USB port
Power Front Seats
360 View Camera
Drive Mode Select
SOS Support System
Auto Stop/ Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2014 BMW X3