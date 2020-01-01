Menu
2014 BMW X3

115,000 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2014 BMW X3

2014 BMW X3

NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF

2014 BMW X3

NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6296001
  • Stock #: D09686
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C50E0D09686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5UXWX9C50E0D09686,  NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, Black on Black, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl, Front and Rear Park Sensors, Push Start Button, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Titanium Trim, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Hill Descent Ctrl., ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4


Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

