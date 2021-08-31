+ taxes & licensing
2014 BMW Z4 35I CONVERTIBLE | 302HP | RWD | TURBOCHARGED | HEATED SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PUSH START BUTTON | CRUISE CONTROL | LEATHER INTERIOR | DRIVING SELECT MODE | HARDTOP | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2014 BMW Z4 35i is powered by a 3.0L Single Turbo Straight-Six Engine that generates 302Hp and 295Lb-Ft of Torque. The Z4 is quick and has superb grip and traction. Shifts are quick and even faster if set to Sport or Sport+ mode, BMW claiming 5.3 seconds to 100km/hr.
The E89 Z4 comes standard with BMW EfficientDynamics Technologies, such as regenerative braking and electric power steering. Features like Engine Start-Stop System, Directional Headlights, and Driving mode Selector with Comfort, Sport, and Sport Plus are available too.
Every BMW Z4 comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control and side airbags. The antilock brakes also integrate several features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors dry when the windshield wipers are in use and snugging the brake pads against the rotors if the driver abruptly lifts off the throttle. The BMW Assist eCall system is standard and includes an emergency assistance button and automatic crash notification. This system can be upgraded to include BMW Assist Remote Services that include stolen vehicle recovery and remote door unlock.
