2014 BMW Z4

94,800 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

sDrive35i, 302HP, TURBOCHARGED, HARDTOP

2014 BMW Z4

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

94,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7845141
  • Stock #: PC7587
  • VIN: WBALM7C50EE385942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 94,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW Z4 35I CONVERTIBLE | 302HP | RWD | TURBOCHARGED | HEATED SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PUSH START BUTTON | CRUISE CONTROL | LEATHER INTERIOR | DRIVING SELECT MODE | HARDTOP | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2014 BMW Z4 35i is powered by a 3.0L Single Turbo Straight-Six Engine that generates 302Hp and 295Lb-Ft of Torque. The Z4 is quick and has superb grip and traction. Shifts are quick and even faster if set to Sport or Sport+ mode, BMW claiming 5.3 seconds to 100km/hr.







The E89 Z4 comes standard with BMW EfficientDynamics Technologies, such as regenerative braking and electric power steering. Features like Engine Start-Stop System, Directional Headlights, and Driving mode Selector with Comfort, Sport, and Sport Plus are available too.







Every BMW Z4 comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control and side airbags. The antilock brakes also integrate several features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors dry when the windshield wipers are in use and snugging the brake pads against the rotors if the driver abruptly lifts off the throttle. The BMW Assist eCall system is standard and includes an emergency assistance button and automatic crash notification. This system can be upgraded to include BMW Assist Remote Services that include stolen vehicle recovery and remote door unlock.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Safety brake pedal system
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Trip Odometer
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
MP3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
10
Trunk release
Rollover Protection System
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Run flat tires
door unlock
Power Retractable Hard Top
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Exhaust: dual tip
Seatbelt force limiters: front
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Convertible rear window: glass
Front struts: MacPherson
Tire type: performance
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Multi-functional information center
Front seat type: sport bucket
Wheels: aluminum
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Front headrests: integrated
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Interior accents: aluminum
Emergency locking retractors: front
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Total speakers: 11
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Convertible roof: hard top
Vanity mirrors: dual
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: maintenance status
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
Seatback
iPod/iPhone
single disc
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
mast
audio security system
self-leveling
metallic-tone
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

