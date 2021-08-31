2014 BMW Z4

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 8 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7845141

7845141 Stock #: PC7587

PC7587 VIN: WBALM7C50EE385942

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC7587

Mileage 94,800 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Safety brake pedal system Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control driver seat Ambient Lighting Air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Front fog lights Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Additional Features MP3 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power 10 Trunk release Rollover Protection System low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Run flat tires door unlock Power Retractable Hard Top speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Exhaust: dual tip Seatbelt force limiters: front 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Regenerative braking system Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Front suspension type: double ball joint Satellite communications: BMW Assist Convertible rear window: glass Front struts: MacPherson Tire type: performance Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Shift knob trim: leather One-touch windows: 2 Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Side mirrors: auto-dimming Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Multi-functional information center Front seat type: sport bucket Wheels: aluminum Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Front headrests: integrated Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Interior accents: aluminum Emergency locking retractors: front Power door locks: anti-lockout Total speakers: 11 Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Convertible roof: hard top Vanity mirrors: dual Foot pedal trim: stainless steel variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: maintenance status ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering Seatback iPod/iPhone single disc auto delay off fuel cut-off height reclining mast audio security system self-leveling metallic-tone Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.