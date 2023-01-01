$20,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2014 Buick Enclave
NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|LEATHER|ROOF|7 SEATS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10215774
- Stock #: 280169
- VIN: 5GAKVBKD0EJ280169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5GAKVBKD0EJ280169, AWD, NAVIGATION, DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANOROOF, BLUETOOTH, PARKING SENSORS, LEATHER, 7 Seater, BOSE Audio System, Pwr./Heated/Ventilated Seats, Rear Entertainment System (DVD/USB/HDMI), Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls, 20-inch Alloys, White on Black Leather, Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, ABS, Traction Control, Voice Recognition, Luxury Trim, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.