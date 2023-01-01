Menu
2014 Buick Enclave

116,000 KM

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|LEATHER|ROOF|7 SEATS

2014 Buick Enclave

NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|LEATHER|ROOF|7 SEATS

Location

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

116,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10215774
  • Stock #: 280169
  • VIN: 5GAKVBKD0EJ280169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5GAKVBKD0EJ280169, AWD, NAVIGATION, DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANOROOF, BLUETOOTH, PARKING SENSORS, LEATHER, 7 Seater, BOSE Audio System, Pwr./Heated/Ventilated Seats,  Rear Entertainment System (DVD/USB/HDMI), Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls, 20-inch Alloys, White on Black Leather,  Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, ABS, Traction Control, Voice Recognition, Luxury Trim, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

