$13,888+ taxes & licensing
2014 Buick Encore
FWD 4DR LEATHER
Location
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2
416-818-7799
Used
73,264KM
VIN KL4CJCSB3EB665068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,264 KM
Vehicle Description
Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $980 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Cargo Cover
Memory Package
STEERING WHEEL
COMPASS DISPLAY
Heated driver and front passenger seats
SHIFT KNOB
Rear passenger floor ducts
Air filtration system with particulate filter
Passenger flat folding seat back
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Federal Tier 2
3.53 Final Drive Ratio
Exterior
Roof Rails
spare wheel
Fog Lamps
Spare Tire
Rear intermittent wiper
Mechanical Tools and Jack
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process -inc: active noise cancellation
Safety
Child
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Bags
air bag
front passenger/child presence detector
Child security rear door locks
Rear Vision Camera
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power
Comfort
HEATED
Suspension
Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
6-speaker system
Active noise cancellation
Additional Features
Rear
3 Point
Steering
Exhaust
Rear Window
speedometer
door handles
cargo area
fuel level
Visors
MIRRORS
headrests
ENGINE
brakes
seatbelts
headlamps
Front
Interior
Passenger
steering column
EMISSIONS
AUTO-DIMMING
Driver
Lighting
Instrumentation
MANUAL FOLDING
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
Windshield wipers and washers
Controls
4-wheel disc
Axle
Electric
Mirror
Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint
all seating positions
federal requirements
tilt and telescopic
deep tinted
Electronic
Chassis
STEEL
mounted audio and phone interface controls
driver and passenger power
front with pulse
up/down
rear-view
7 diagonal colour LCD display
Noise control system
located on instrument panel
stowable and removable
2-way adjustable
dimming instrument panel cluster
overhead courtesy lamp
rear cargo compartment lamp
3-point rear
Isofix 2 point only
satin silver and chrome
variable effort
dual-zone automatic
silver painted
GM oil life monitoring system
acoustic laminated
2 piece storage tray under cargo load floor
Touring ride and handling
variable delay
Ice Blue ambient
rear 60/40
P215/55R18 SL BLACKWALL ALL SEASON
ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI
driver information centre DIC -inc: trip odometer
centre high-mounted stop/brake CHMSL
analog
flip and fold bench seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints
leather-wrapped 3 spoke
colour-keyed -inc: theft-deterrent locking feature
electronic -inc: set & resume speed
compact located under cargo floor
halogen composite projector beam -inc: blue translucent ring
auto exterior lamp control
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger -inc: side-impact seat-mounted air bag
roof rail for front/rear outboard seating positions
driver and front passenger height adjustable -inc: load limiters
Child safety restraint provisions
point/latch -inc: 3 top tether points
body coloured -inc: turn signals
body colour with chrome strips
front 6-way power -inc: manual recline
pwr lumbar adjustment
front 6-way power adjuster -inc: pwr lumbar w/manual recline
average & instantaneous fuel consumption
front driver seat -inc: driver side presets for seat position and outside mirrors
hot and cold air
driver and passenger with covered illuminated mirrors
styled stainless steel
