2014 Cadillac XTS

61,983 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

GTA Direct Auto

416-408-1585

2014 Cadillac XTS

2014 Cadillac XTS

Luxury Collection Glass Panoroof Leather Certified

2014 Cadillac XTS

Luxury Collection Glass Panoroof Leather Certified

GTA Direct Auto

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

416-408-1585

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,983KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9467850
  • Stock #: 228190
  • VIN: 2G61M5S30E9228190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,983 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury Edition

CERTIFIED !

CLEAN CARFAX ! BRAND NEW TIRES ! FRESH SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE ! READY TO GO ! 24 HOUR OR LESS TURNAROUND DELIVERY FROM PURCHASE DATE !

PANORAMIC SUNROOF WITH POWER SLIDING GLASS ! BLIND SPOT ASSIST ! REAR VIEW CAMERA ! FRONT VENTILATED COOLED AND HEATED SEATS ! REAR HEATED SEATS ! BLUETOOTH ! PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM ! XENON LED HEADLIGHTS ! REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND LOCK ! PARKTRONIC WITH ACTIVE PARK  ASSIST ! KEYLESS START GO ! HEADLIGHT WASHERS ! HEATED STEERING WHEEL ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS ! POWER TAILGATE OPEN AND CLOSE ! POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY AND LUMBAR SUPPORT ! ANTHRACITE POPLAR WOOD TRIM !  

PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !!

Beautiful BERLIN BLUE METALLIC LIGHT GRAY LEATHER AND WOOD Interior!!

DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT

416-408-1585

CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE !

DOOR TO DOOR DELIVERY AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE !

VISIT US 1749 WESTON RD TORONTO ON M9N1V5

WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA

 

While we make every attempt to ensure the accuracy of this information, any changes, updates or corrections (Features/Price) may not be reflected immediately online. PLEASE CALL US TO VERIFY OPTIONS ! IF YOU DO NOT SEE IT IN THE PICTURES PLEASE DO NOT ASSUME ! CALL US AND WE WILL GLADLY VERIFY FOR YOU AND ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS ! Please contact GTA DIRECT AUTO Sales team member for all current price and exact features. Advertised pricing includes CERTIFICATION. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

TRY OUR INTERACTIVE 360 INTERIOR VIEW ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA  – USE YOUR MOUSE TO MOVE INSIDE THE CAR BELOW !

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

GTA Direct Auto

GTA Direct Auto

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

416-408-1585

