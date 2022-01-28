$17,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,000
+ taxes & licensing
Connaught Auto
416-820-5039
2014 Chevrolet Camaro
2014 Chevrolet Camaro
1LT
Location
Connaught Auto
801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1
416-820-5039
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale
$17,000
+ taxes & licensing
176,206KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8193645
- Stock #: 111
- VIN: 2G1FB1E30E9317568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 176,206 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Coupe 2LT, , One Owner, Equipped With cloth Seats, Rear View Camera, Great Condition All Around And Much More!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Connaught Auto
Connaught Auto
801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1