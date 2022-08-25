Menu
2014 Chevrolet Camaro

176,206 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Connaught Auto

416-820-5039

1LT

1LT

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

176,206KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8990776
  • Stock #: 507
  • VIN: 2G1FB1E30E9317568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 176,206 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Coupe 1LT, , One Owner, Equipped With cloth Seats, Rear View Camera, Great Condition All Around And Much More!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof

