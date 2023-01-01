2014 Chevrolet Corvette

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 2 8 8 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Red Tintcoat

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 73,288 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass HEAD-UP DISPLAY Cargo Area Light Air filtration Drive mode selector Exterior Daytime Running Lights Convenience Clock External temperature display Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features SURROUND SOUND digital odometer Radio data system speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Side airbags: front Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear suspension classification: independent Wireless data link: Bluetooth Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Power outlet(s): 12V front Dash trim: leather Tire type: performance Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Rear brake width: 0.9 Camera system: rearview Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Axle ratio: 3.42 Front shock type: monotube Front spring type: transverse leaf Front suspension type: short and long arm Rear shock type: monotube Rear spring type: leaf Rear suspension type: short and long arm Satellite communications: OnStar Front wipers: variable intermittent Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Exhaust: quad tip Seatbelt warning sensor: front Front brake diameter: 12.6 Front brake width: 1.18 Painted brake calipers Rear brake diameter: 13.3 Courtesy lights: door Infotainment: MyLink Removable roof: targa top Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Battery: maintenance-free Power windows: safety reverse Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Exhaust tip color: stainless steel Wheels: painted aluminum alloy Fuel economy display: MPG / range Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due Front headrests: adjustable / 2 Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power Crumple zones: front / rear Antenna type: diversity / element Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control Driver seat: heated / ventilated Passenger seat: heated / ventilated Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off Cupholders: covered / front Storage: cargo net / door pockets Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / 8 Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / 8

