2014 Chevrolet Corvette

73,288 KM

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

STINGRAY, 3LT, 455HP, HUD, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM

STINGRAY, 3LT, 455HP, HUD, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

73,288KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10525989
  • Stock #: PC9783
  • VIN: 1G1YF2D75E5131884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9783
  • Mileage 73,288 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY 3LT | 455HP | 6.2L V8 | RWD | PADDLE SHIFT | HEADS UP DISPLAY | MEMORY PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | VENTILATED SEATS | NAPA LEATHER SEATING | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | GT BUCKET SEATS | 3LT INTERIOR TRIM | COLOUR READ OUTS FOR DIFFERENT MODES | CHERVROLET MYLINK | SIRIUSXM | CANADIAN CAR







The 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT is a remarkable sports car that represents the pinnacle of American automotive engineering and performance. At the heart of this iconic vehicle is a 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces a formidable 455 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.The exterior of the 2014 Corvette Stingray is a work of art, characterized by its low, sleek profile, bold lines, and unmistakable front grille. The extensive use of lightweight materials, contributes to the car's exceptional performance and handling.







In terms of performance, the 2014 Corvette Stingray excels on both the road and the track. The combination of a lightweight chassis, magnetic ride control suspension, and precise steering results in exceptional handling and agility. The car's acceleration is breathtaking, propelling it from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds. It's a sports car that excels in every aspect of performance.







In summary, the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT is an American sports car icon that offers breathtaking performance, striking design, and a well-appointed interior. It's a testament to Chevrolet's commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering and design, making it a dream car for enthusiasts and collectors alike. Whether you're on the open road or the racetrack, the Corvette Stingray delivers an exhilarating driving experience that is truly unmatched.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Dash trim: leather
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Rear brake width: 0.9
Camera system: rearview
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Axle ratio: 3.42
Front shock type: monotube
Front spring type: transverse leaf
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear spring type: leaf
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Front brake width: 1.18
Painted brake calipers
Rear brake diameter: 13.3
Courtesy lights: door
Infotainment: MyLink
Removable roof: targa top
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Battery: maintenance-free
Power windows: safety reverse
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display
Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated
Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off
Cupholders: covered / front
Storage: cargo net / door pockets
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / 8
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / 8

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

