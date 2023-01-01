$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Corvette
STINGRAY, 3LT, 455HP, HUD, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM
- Listing ID: 10525989
- Stock #: PC9783
- VIN: 1G1YF2D75E5131884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 73,288 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY 3LT | 455HP | 6.2L V8 | RWD | PADDLE SHIFT | HEADS UP DISPLAY | MEMORY PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | VENTILATED SEATS | NAPA LEATHER SEATING | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | GT BUCKET SEATS | 3LT INTERIOR TRIM | COLOUR READ OUTS FOR DIFFERENT MODES | CHERVROLET MYLINK | SIRIUSXM | CANADIAN CAR
The 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT is a remarkable sports car that represents the pinnacle of American automotive engineering and performance. At the heart of this iconic vehicle is a 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces a formidable 455 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.The exterior of the 2014 Corvette Stingray is a work of art, characterized by its low, sleek profile, bold lines, and unmistakable front grille. The extensive use of lightweight materials, contributes to the car's exceptional performance and handling.
In terms of performance, the 2014 Corvette Stingray excels on both the road and the track. The combination of a lightweight chassis, magnetic ride control suspension, and precise steering results in exceptional handling and agility. The car's acceleration is breathtaking, propelling it from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds. It's a sports car that excels in every aspect of performance.
In summary, the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT is an American sports car icon that offers breathtaking performance, striking design, and a well-appointed interior. It's a testament to Chevrolet's commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering and design, making it a dream car for enthusiasts and collectors alike. Whether you're on the open road or the racetrack, the Corvette Stingray delivers an exhilarating driving experience that is truly unmatched.
