Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # W24-160
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Ultimate Performance Meets Timeless Elegance!
Behold the pinnacle of automotive brilliance: the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible with 3LT Trim, now available in the captivating Black, adorned with the classic Black Leather interior with suede inserts, and elevated with the timeless elegance of a power Convertible Top.
Dominant Power: Roaring beneath the hood is a ferocious 6.2-liter V8 engine, commanding the road with 455 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, coupled with a dynamic automatic transmission for an exhilarating driving experience unlike any other.
Sleek and Sophisticated: Turn heads wherever you go with the Corvette's iconic design, enhanced by the Black exterior finish and complemented by the plush Black Suede/Leather interior and black power convertible soft top. It's a statement of style and sophistication that commands attention.
Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected and entertained with advanced technology features including Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system, premium Bose sound system, navigation, and more, all seamlessly integrated into the cockpit for an immersive driving experience.
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!!! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! FINANCING AVAILABLE! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES! WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 21 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER.
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
Vehicle Features
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
