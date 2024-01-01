Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Ultimate Performance Meets Timeless Elegance!</p><p>Behold the pinnacle of automotive brilliance: the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible with 3LT Trim, now available in the captivating Black, adorned with the classic Black Leather interior with suede inserts, and elevated with the timeless elegance of a power Convertible Top.</p><p>Dominant Power: Roaring beneath the hood is a ferocious 6.2-liter V8 engine, commanding the road with 455 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, coupled with a dynamic automatic transmission for an exhilarating driving experience unlike any other.</p><p>Sleek and Sophisticated: Turn heads wherever you go with the Corvettes iconic design, enhanced by the Black exterior finish and complemented by the plush Black Suede/Leather interior and black power convertible soft top. Its a statement of style and sophistication that commands attention.</p><p>Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected and entertained with advanced technology features including Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system, premium Bose sound system, navigation, and more, all seamlessly integrated into the cockpit for an immersive driving experience.</p><p>TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!!! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! FINANCING AVAILABLE! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES! WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!</p><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 21 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!<br>FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....</p><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON<br>301 WESTON ROAD<br>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1<br>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p>

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

100,000 KM

Details Description Features

$42,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay CONVERTIBLE 3LT-NAVI-HUD-LOADED-RED CALIPERS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay CONVERTIBLE 3LT-NAVI-HUD-LOADED-RED CALIPERS

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

  1. 11566560
  2. 11566560
  3. 11566560
  4. 11566560
  5. 11566560
  6. 11566560
  7. 11566560
  8. 11566560
  9. 11566560
  10. 11566560
  11. 11566560
  12. 11566560
  13. 11566560
  14. 11566560
  15. 11566560
  16. 11566560
  17. 11566560
  18. 11566560
Contact Seller

$42,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,000KM
VIN 1G1YF3D78E5126412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # W24-160
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ultimate Performance Meets Timeless Elegance!

Behold the pinnacle of automotive brilliance: the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible with 3LT Trim, now available in the captivating Black, adorned with the classic Black Leather interior with suede inserts, and elevated with the timeless elegance of a power Convertible Top.

Dominant Power: Roaring beneath the hood is a ferocious 6.2-liter V8 engine, commanding the road with 455 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, coupled with a dynamic automatic transmission for an exhilarating driving experience unlike any other.

Sleek and Sophisticated: Turn heads wherever you go with the Corvette's iconic design, enhanced by the Black exterior finish and complemented by the plush Black Suede/Leather interior and black power convertible soft top. It's a statement of style and sophistication that commands attention.

Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected and entertained with advanced technology features including Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system, premium Bose sound system, navigation, and more, all seamlessly integrated into the cockpit for an immersive driving experience.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!!! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! FINANCING AVAILABLE! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES! WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 21 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Used 2014 Chevrolet Corvette StingRay CONVERTIBLE 3LT-NAVI-HUD-LOADED-RED CALIPERS for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Chevrolet Corvette StingRay CONVERTIBLE 3LT-NAVI-HUD-LOADED-RED CALIPERS 100,000 KM $42,980 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Camry HYBRID XSE-RED LEATHER-BLACK TOP-LOADED-CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota Camry HYBRID XSE-RED LEATHER-BLACK TOP-LOADED-CERTIFIED 0 $32,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Highlander AWD-LIMITED-7 PASSENGER-LEATHER-PANO ROOF-NAVI for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Toyota Highlander AWD-LIMITED-7 PASSENGER-LEATHER-PANO ROOF-NAVI 149,000 KM $22,777 + tax & lic

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,980

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Corvette