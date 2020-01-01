Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Location

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

888-507-5798

  1. 4399008
  2. 4399008
  3. 4399008
  4. 4399008
  5. 4399008
  6. 4399008
  7. 4399008
  8. 4399008
  9. 4399008
  10. 4399008
  11. 4399008
  12. 4399008
Contact Seller

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4399008
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB5E7222428
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
2014 CHEVROLET Cruze 1LT Automatic
173000k.m

Key Features:
Actual pictures are provided.
Safety certified

* Please call for showing and availability : +1-416-661-7070

AUTO PLUTO delivers a really good customer services from the moment you stepping on the lot with fair price than competition and stress free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 5385 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6

All Price are Plus HST and Licensing fee.Prices are subject to change without notice.All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional ($799).If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified.
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Additional Features
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoPluto

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 67,000 KM
$25,499 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 40,995 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2016 Acura MDX SH-AW...
 101,000 KM
$26,499 + tax & lic
AutoPluto

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130

Send A Message