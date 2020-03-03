Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4729752
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB4E7194928
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

WHAT DO YOU GET?
-USB and AUX inputs
-Bluetooth w/ Steering Wheel Control
-POWER HEATED MIRRORS
-Air Conditioning
-Cruise Control
-Keyless Entry
-Variable intermittent wipers
-Driver information centre
-Rear cargo light
-Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
-Power windows with driver's express down
-Keyless entry
-OnStar
-Theft deterrent
-Cruise Control
-Exterior temperature display
-Cloth seat

WHAT IS THE CHEVROLET CRUZE LT? This Sedan is an amazing economical little car that provides you with excellent fuel efficiency giving you about 6.8L/100km combined from its 1.4 Turbo charged inline 4 cylinder engine. This engine provides you with 138hp and 145ft-lbs of torque and because of its low end torque this small cruze feels very spritely around town and is always willing to go

FINANCING AVAILABLE? Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit!HAVE A TRADE-IN?Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. As per OMVIC regulations: This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested, and not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify and e-test all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

CONTACT US:
TEL: (647) 346-5333 OR (647) 717-3619
ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6
EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca

We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us.

We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.

HOURS OF OPERATION:
Monday-Saturday: 10am to 8pm
OPEN ON Sundays: 11am to 5pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

