2014 Chevrolet Equinox

<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     Fully certified.  </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     4 door, Automatic</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>-     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p>

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

253,000 KM

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

11989293

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
253,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2gnalaek4e6197109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 253,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-XXXX

416-398-5959

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2014 Chevrolet Equinox