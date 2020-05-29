Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors

416-248-2291

2014 Chevrolet Express 2500

SHELVING*CRUISE CONTROL*PICTURES COMING SOON!!*

SHELVING*CRUISE CONTROL*PICTURES COMING SOON!!*

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 241,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5143538
  • Stock #: 165875
  • VIN: 1GCWGFCAXE1165875
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-2500 -4.8L -SHELVING -CRUISE CONTROL -POWER GROUP -PICTURES COMING SOON!!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch

