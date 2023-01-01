Menu
2014 Chevrolet Impala

260,695 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

1 (855) 581-9590

2014 Chevrolet Impala

2014 Chevrolet Impala

2014 Chevrolet Impala

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

1 (855) 581-9590

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

260,695KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354374
  • Stock #: 16000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 260,695 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

