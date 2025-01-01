Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2014, CHEVROLET SONY LG</strong></p><p><strong>Special Price: $<span> </span>AS</strong><br>At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.<span> </span><strong>To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090</strong>. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.</p><p><br><strong>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $9<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1753819044809_3356846081096925 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>95.</strong><span> </span>If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers. We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price . No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.</p><p><br><strong>Trade-In<span> </span></strong> Have a trade-in? We offer top-dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.</p><p><br><strong>Queen Auto Group</strong><span> </span> One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.</p><p><br><strong>Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .</strong></p><p><br>View our inventory:<span> </span><strong>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/</strong></p><p><br><strong>Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm</strong></p>

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

119,743 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

5dr HB LS Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12813232

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

5dr HB LS Auto

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,743KM
VIN 1G1JA6EH9E4179120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 179120
  • Mileage 119,743 KM

Vehicle Description

2014, CHEVROLET SONY LG

Special Price: $ AS
At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.


All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $995. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers. We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price . No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.


Trade-In  Have a trade-in? We offer top-dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.


Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.


Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .


View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/


Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Federal Tier 2
3.47 final drive ratio
Mechanical tool & jack

Interior

Compass
CUP HOLDERS
STEERING WHEEL
Rear heater ducts
audio
Electronic immobilizer
60/40 split folding rear seat with adjustable headrests
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
SHIFT KNOB
Oil life indicator

Exterior

spare wheel
Spare Tire

Power Options

Power

Safety

Onstar
Airbags
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Airbag suppression with front and passenger detecting system
Child security rear doors locks
Hill hold

Convenience

Power Outlet

Suspension

Suspension

Security

Security Cover

Media / Nav / Comm

4-Speaker Audio System

Additional Features

Steering
Side
Wheels
Manual
Rear Window
Chrome
door handles
cargo area
pretensioners
fuel level
TOURING
liftgate
Visors
MIRRORS
ENGINE
brakes
seatbelts
Front
steering column
EMISSIONS
manual lumbaR
Child safety seat LATCH system
Stainless Steel
locks
Theft Deterrent
Lighting
Instrumentation
Fuel consumption
WINDOWS
Defogger
Tires
Windshield wipers and washers
advisor assisted routing available*
body colour
halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
head curtain for outboard seating positions
blackwall
exterior rear-view
odometer with trip odometer
3-point
Mirror
federal requirements
front driver side
engine temperature and tachometer
front disc and rear drum
phone controls
4-way manual adjuster
2-way manual seat adjuster
analog with speedometer
rear-view
manual tilt and telescopic
satin silver
GM oil life monitoring system
front passenger side
16 x 4 steel
in-vehicle communications
assistance service
6 months of Directions & Connections plan w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink *Turn-by-Turn Navigation availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitation
automatic on-off headlamps
Driver Information Centre (DIC) -inc: exterior temp indicator
3 spoke sport
dual front
single rear
rear dome lamp and front reading lamps
power with remote keyless entry system -inc: panic alarm
Steering wheel cruise
driver and passenger with vanity mirrors
P195/65R15 ALL-SEASON
ECOTEC 1.8L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI
front retractors -inc: shoulder belt height adjusters
T115/70R 16 blackwall
integral spotter mirror
front -inc: variable delay
Exhaust system -inc: single
15 x 6.0 steel with full bolt-on wheel cover
rear intermittent (only on 5-door)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Queen Auto Group

Used 2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT 56,430 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Preferred for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Preferred 103,200 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sorento LX AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Kia Sorento LX AWD 217,200 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Email Queen Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2014 Chevrolet Sonic