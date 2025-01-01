$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Sonic
5dr HB LS Auto
2014 Chevrolet Sonic
5dr HB LS Auto
Location
Queen Auto Group
304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
416-740-8090
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 179120
- Mileage 119,743 KM
Vehicle Description
2014, CHEVROLET SONY LG
Special Price: $ AS
At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.
All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $995. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers. We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price . No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.
Trade-In Have a trade-in? We offer top-dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.
Queen Auto Group One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.
Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .
View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/
Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Safety
Convenience
Suspension
Security
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Queen Auto Group
Email Queen Auto Group
Queen Auto Group
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-740-8090