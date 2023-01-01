Menu
2014 Chrysler Town & Country

0 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring, 7 Passenger, Stow 'N Go, Leather, Automat

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring, 7 Passenger, Stow 'N Go, Leather, Automat

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10111956
  • VIN: 2c4rc1cg5er118183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified.

---    Touring,,,,,,  Leather,,,,   STOW & GO,,,,  7 Passenger,,,  Automatic,,,  

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

