2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

245,000 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary, Leather, DVD, Automatic, 3/Y War

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary, Leather, DVD, Automatic, 3/Y War

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

245,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10102767
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8ER305760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified.

--     30th Anniversary,,,    Leather,,,,,     DVD

--     Automatic,

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

