2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT/7PASSNEGER/AUTO/AC/CRUISECONTROL
Location
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10234148
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER369194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 172,803 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON...2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVANE 7 PASSENGER AUTOMATIC HEATED SEATS KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WIDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE BLUETOOTH AUX CD USB ALLOY WHEELS . YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA
