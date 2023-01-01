Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE, STOW N GO, DUAL ZONE AC, STABILITY CONTROL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE, STOW N GO, DUAL ZONE AC, STABILITY CONTROL

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
142,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10525983
  • Stock #: PC9780
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3ER314883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE | 283HP | 3.6L V6 | 6 SPEED SHIFTABLE AUTOMATIC | TOURING SUSPENSION | DUAL ZONE AIR CONDITIONING | 60/40 3RD FOLDING BENCH | STOW N' GO SYSTEM | SLIDING DOOR ALERT WARNING | BRAKE ASSIST | SENTRY KEY IMMOBILIZER | ELECTRIONIC STABILITY CONTROL | CANADIAN CAR |







The 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE is a family-oriented minivan that offers a winning combination of spaciousness, versatility, and value. With seating for up to seven passengers, this minivan is designed to accommodate families and their cargo with ease. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 3.6-liter V6 engine that generates 283 horsepower, providing ample power for both city and highway driving. The engine is paired with a smooth-shifting six-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a comfortable and effortless driving experience.







One of the standout features of the Grand Caravan SE is its Stow 'n Go seating system, which allows the second and third-row seats to be easily folded into the floor, creating a flat load space. This versatility makes it simple to switch between passenger and cargo configurations, making it an ideal choice for road trips, shopping runs, or hauling large items.







In terms of driving experience, the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE offers a comfortable ride with responsive steering, making it easy to maneuver in various driving conditions. While it prioritizes practicality and family-friendliness, it also manages to deliver a pleasant driving experience that keeps occupants comfortable and entertained. For those seeking a reliable and versatile minivan at an affordable price point, the Grand Caravan SE from 2014 remains a solid choice.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Conversation mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Exterior

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

digital odometer
Braking Assist
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Rear seat type: bucket
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Antenna type: mast
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Power windows: front
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Automatic hazard warning lights
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Courtesy lights: door
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Battery: maintenance-free
Body side moldings: body-color
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Total speakers: 6
Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
Vanity mirrors: dual
Emissions: 50 state
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Mirror color: black
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Infotainment: Uconnect
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.9
Front brake width: 1.1
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Tuned suspension: touring
Wheels: steel
Rear brake width: 0.47
Axle ratio: 3.16
Alternator: 160 amps
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: fold flat into floor
Third row headrests: 3
Wheel covers: full
Side door type: dual manual sliding
Window defogger: rear
Steering ratio: 14.3
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
OEM roof height: undefined
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Headlights: auto delay off / halogen / quad headlights
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / in dash / in floor
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low washer fluid

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2017 Jaguar F-PACE 3...
 94,967 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz M...
 180,000 KM
$19,696 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 135,175 KM
$42,051 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory