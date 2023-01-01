$CALL+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE, STOW N GO, DUAL ZONE AC, STABILITY CONTROL
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10525983
- Stock #: PC9780
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG3ER314883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
- Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE | 283HP | 3.6L V6 | 6 SPEED SHIFTABLE AUTOMATIC | TOURING SUSPENSION | DUAL ZONE AIR CONDITIONING | 60/40 3RD FOLDING BENCH | STOW N' GO SYSTEM | SLIDING DOOR ALERT WARNING | BRAKE ASSIST | SENTRY KEY IMMOBILIZER | ELECTRIONIC STABILITY CONTROL | CANADIAN CAR |
The 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE is a family-oriented minivan that offers a winning combination of spaciousness, versatility, and value. With seating for up to seven passengers, this minivan is designed to accommodate families and their cargo with ease. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 3.6-liter V6 engine that generates 283 horsepower, providing ample power for both city and highway driving. The engine is paired with a smooth-shifting six-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a comfortable and effortless driving experience.
One of the standout features of the Grand Caravan SE is its Stow 'n Go seating system, which allows the second and third-row seats to be easily folded into the floor, creating a flat load space. This versatility makes it simple to switch between passenger and cargo configurations, making it an ideal choice for road trips, shopping runs, or hauling large items.
In terms of driving experience, the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE offers a comfortable ride with responsive steering, making it easy to maneuver in various driving conditions. While it prioritizes practicality and family-friendliness, it also manages to deliver a pleasant driving experience that keeps occupants comfortable and entertained. For those seeking a reliable and versatile minivan at an affordable price point, the Grand Caravan SE from 2014 remains a solid choice.
Vehicle Features
