$7,888+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
30 Th ANNIVERSARY
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
30 Th ANNIVERSARY
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$7,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 210,900 KM
Vehicle Description
30TH ANNIVERSARY EIDITION! FULL STOW N GO! DVD PLAYER! NAVI! DUAL POWER SLIDING DOOR!
BACKUP CAMERA! TWO SET OF TIRES! TWO ROWS POWER WINDOWS ! BLUETOOTH! POWER WINDOWS!
POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!
DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO
OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118