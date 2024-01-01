Menu
<p>30TH ANNIVERSARY EIDITION! FULL STOW N GO!  DVD PLAYER! NAVI! DUAL POWER SLIDING DOOR!</p><p>BACKUP CAMERA! TWO SET OF TIRES! TWO ROWS POWER WINDOWS ! BLUETOOTH! POWER WINDOWS!</p><p>POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!</p><p>DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO</p><p>OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

210,900 KM

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30 Th ANNIVERSARY

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30 Th ANNIVERSARY

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
210,900KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG6ER201137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 210,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan