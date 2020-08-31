Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

647-717-3619

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary

Location

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5760468
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7ER386170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WHAT DO YOU GET?
-3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine
-6 Speed Automatic Transmission
-Performance Suspension
-Navigation
-Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
-Rearview Camera
-Power Heated Outside Mirrors
-Power Locks and Power Windows
-Heated Front Leather Seats
-Eight Way Power Adjustable Seats
-Remote Starter
-Nine Speaker Stereo w/Subwoofer
-UConnect 430 Media Centre
-Second and Third Row Rear Shades
=Rear Power Tailgate
-

FINANCING AVAILABLE? 
Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! 

HAVE A TRADE-IN?
Trade-in vehicles are always welcome if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! 
We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? 
On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested or not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify and e-test all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

CONTACT US: 
TEL: (647) 346-5333 OR (647) 717-3619
ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6
EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca

We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. 

We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.   

HOURS OF OPERATION:
Monday-Saturday: 10am to 8pm 
OPEN ON Sundays: 12pm to 5pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

