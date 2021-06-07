Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

90,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Top Ten Auto

416-291-5559

SE

SE

Location

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7321733
  • Stock #: T-545
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5ER315162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**COMPLETE CLEAN CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST**


Looking for a Low KM accident free Newer Dodge Grand Caravan well you're in luck, take a long hard look!

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE finished in  Billet Silver Metallic on Black interior with comfortable seating for up to 7 passengers. All ready to go Fully Certified including Fresh fluids wiper blades Brakes And tires. We provide All inclusive pricing no hidden or extra fees, jus the price plus HST and your licensing fee. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $11,995 plus HST and licensing. 

WE OFFER FULL FINANCING FOR EVERYONE AND OFFER $0 DOWN OPTIONS. APPLY SECURLEY TODAY ONLINE AT TOPTENAUTO.ca

CALL US TODAY :

416-291-5559 OR 647-350-AUTO

 

WE ARE LOCATED AT 4362 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough ON

 

 

Vehicle Features

SE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Top Ten Auto

