+ taxes & licensing
416-291-5559
4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8
416-291-5559
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
**COMPLETE CLEAN CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST**
Looking for a Low KM accident free Newer Dodge Grand Caravan well you're in luck, take a long hard look!
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE finished in Billet Silver Metallic on Black interior with comfortable seating for up to 7 passengers. All ready to go Fully Certified including Fresh fluids wiper blades Brakes And tires. We provide All inclusive pricing no hidden or extra fees, jus the price plus HST and your licensing fee. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $11,995 plus HST and licensing.
WE OFFER FULL FINANCING FOR EVERYONE AND OFFER $0 DOWN OPTIONS. APPLY SECURLEY TODAY ONLINE AT TOPTENAUTO.ca
CALL US TODAY :
416-291-5559 OR 647-350-AUTO
WE ARE LOCATED AT 4362 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough ON
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8