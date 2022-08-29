Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Maple C Cars

416-831-0578

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

7 PASS | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS |

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

7 PASS | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS |

Location

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9286183
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG8ER319206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / KEYLESS / and more!

 

 

 

7 Pass, 6 Cyl, Auto, One Owner, Half Stow N Go, Power windows, Power door locks, Tilt, Aux, Cruise, Cd, Ac, Keyless, Alarm, From Chrysler Dealership, Drives Excellent, New Car Trade, Just Arrived, No Accidents!!! 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing Available

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please Call Prior, As We Are Open By Appointment Only

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maple C Cars Ltd, 90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

416-831-0578

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

info@mapleccars.ca

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

www.mapleccars.ca

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Uncertified vehicles are not driveable, extra $599 for safety

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

