$11,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-831-0578
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
7 PASS | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS |
Location
Maple C Cars
90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599
- Listing ID: 9286183
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG8ER319206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / KEYLESS / and more!
7 Pass, 6 Cyl, Auto, One Owner, Half Stow N Go, Power windows, Power door locks, Tilt, Aux, Cruise, Cd, Ac, Keyless, Alarm, From Chrysler Dealership, Drives Excellent, New Car Trade, Just Arrived, No Accidents!!!
Financing Available
Please Call Prior, As We Are Open By Appointment Only
416-831-0578
info@mapleccars.ca
www.mapleccars.ca
Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003
Uncertified vehicles are not driveable, extra $599 for safety
