2014 Dodge Journey

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

2.4L*5PASS*GREAT SHAPE!!*

2.4L*5PASS*GREAT SHAPE!!*

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

165,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7129336
  • Stock #: 197241
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB8ET197241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-2.4L -5PASS -GREAT SHAPE!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

