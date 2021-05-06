2014 Dodge Journey

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

Listing ID: 7129336

7129336 Stock #: 197241

197241 VIN: 3C4PDCAB8ET197241

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Keyless Start Knee Air Bag

