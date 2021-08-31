2014 Dodge Journey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,700 + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7717156

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Proximity Key Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth GPS Navigation SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Lumbar Support Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.