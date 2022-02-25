Menu
2014 Fiat 500

16,781 KM

Details Features

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

16,781KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8420903
  • Stock #: N81786A
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBR8ET194852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N81786A
  • Mileage 16,781 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Wrap Wheel

