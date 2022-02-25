2014 Fiat 500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 7 8 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8420903

8420903 Stock #: N81786A

N81786A VIN: 3C3CFFBR8ET194852

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # N81786A

Mileage 16,781 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer tilt steering Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.