Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Fiat 500L

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,960

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,960

+ taxes & licensing

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

416-633-0603

Contact Seller
2014 Fiat 500L

2014 Fiat 500L

Beats by dre-Leather-sunroof-auto

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Fiat 500L

Beats by dre-Leather-sunroof-auto

Location

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

416-633-0603

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$8,960

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5731386
  • VIN: ZFBCFACH5EZ004442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded with options including: Automatic transmission, Panoramic sunroof, Leather, heated seats, back up camera, BEATS BY DRE sound, bluetooth XM radio and more. Nice clean vehicle and well kept both inside and out.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Solutions Canada Inc.

2015 Tesla Model S 6...
 101,000 KM
$49,500 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 3 Series 32...
 99,000 KM
$15,960 + tax & lic
1997 Mercedes-Benz S...
 48,000 KM
$28,960 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Solutions Canada Inc.

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-0603

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory