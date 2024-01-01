Menu
Cube Van, 16 feet, Automatic

Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available,
Welcome for test drive today !!!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

Please call @ 416 398 5959.
FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND
THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.
BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,
OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!
OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch.
Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,
FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -
HAGGLE FREE
NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

2014 Ford E450

375,000 KM

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford E450

12005893

2014 Ford E450

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
375,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDWE4FL2EDA01571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 375,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-XXXX

416-398-5959

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2014 Ford E450