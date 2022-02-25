2014 Ford Econoline

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,960 + taxes & licensing 1 9 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8415243

8415243 Stock #: C2081

C2081 VIN: 1FTNE1EL8EDB11573

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

