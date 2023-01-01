$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2014 Ford Edge
SEL, FORD SYNC, NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAM, LEATHER
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9451897
- Stock #: PC8928
- VIN: 2FMDK3JC9EBB14845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8928
- Mileage 120,448 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 FORD EDGE SEL | 3.5L V6 | FWD | EQUIPMENT GROUP 205A | FORD SYNC | NAVIGATION | MYFORD TOUCH SYSTEM | LEATHER COMFORT PACKAGE | REARVIEW CAMERA | DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | 20-INCH CHROME FORD WHEELS | USB PORTS | 8-INCH COLOUR LCD INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS
This 2014 Ford Edge SEL features an Oxford White exterior finish with 20-inch wheels, and a Charcoal Black leather interior. Its powered by a 3.5-litre V6 which is mated to a 6-speed SelectShift automatic transmission.
The SEL trim with Equipment Group 205A adds a Rearview Camera, SYNC with MyFord Touch in-vehicle connectivity system, Voice-Activated Navigation, two 4.2-inch configurable LCD displays in instrument cluster; 8-inch colour LCD touch screen in center stack; media hub with 2 USB ports, SD card reader and audio/video input jacks; and Dark Copper center stack finish, and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.