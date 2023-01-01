Menu
2014 Ford Edge

120,448 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

SEL, FORD SYNC, NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAM, LEATHER

2014 Ford Edge

SEL, FORD SYNC, NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAM, LEATHER

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

120,448KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9451897
  • Stock #: PC8928
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC9EBB14845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8928
  • Mileage 120,448 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 FORD EDGE SEL | 3.5L V6 | FWD | EQUIPMENT GROUP 205A | FORD SYNC | NAVIGATION | MYFORD TOUCH SYSTEM | LEATHER COMFORT PACKAGE | REARVIEW CAMERA | DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | 20-INCH CHROME FORD WHEELS | USB PORTS | 8-INCH COLOUR LCD INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS







This 2014 Ford Edge SEL features an Oxford White exterior finish with 20-inch wheels, and a Charcoal Black leather interior. Its powered by a 3.5-litre V6 which is mated to a 6-speed SelectShift automatic transmission.







The SEL trim with Equipment Group 205A adds a Rearview Camera, SYNC with MyFord Touch in-vehicle connectivity system, Voice-Activated Navigation, two 4.2-inch configurable LCD displays in instrument cluster; 8-inch colour LCD touch screen in center stack; media hub with 2 USB ports, SD card reader and audio/video input jacks; and Dark Copper center stack finish, and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Light
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
Cupholders: Front
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
Split
3
2
Panic Alarm
10
Keypad Entry
Trunk release
digital odometer
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Lumbar
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Parking sensors: rear
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Wheels: painted aluminum
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Rear seat folding: flat
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Upholstery: premium cloth
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Front wipers: speed sensitive
Dash trim: simulated alloy
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Front brake width: 1.1
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Axle ratio: 3.16
variable intermittent
Rear brake width: .43
Rear wiper: dual speed
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Steering ratio: 17.7
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
single disc
multi-function
reclining
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
12V front
with washer
low oil level
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

