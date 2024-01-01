$13,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE AWD
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SE! AWD! ECOBOOST! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
HEATED SEAT! TWO COMPLETE SET OF TIRES ON RIMS! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH
CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL DEALER SERVICE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!
APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
