$9,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
4WD * LEATHER * NAVI * PANO ROOF *
2014 Ford Escape
4WD * LEATHER * NAVI * PANO ROOF *
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,178 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and comfortable SUV that offers style and practicality? Look no further than this 2014 Ford Escape 4WD from Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious interior with black leather seats, perfect for those long road trips. With a powerful 4-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive, you can confidently tackle any terrain, whether navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors.
This Escape is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of navigation, keep your music flowing with Bluetooth connectivity, and stay comfortable with heated seats and a sunroof/moonroof. Safety is paramount with features like anti-lock brakes, airbags, traction control, and a rearview camera. This Escape is ready for an adventure with a 126,178 km odometer reading.
Here are five features that make this Escape a true standout:
- Leather Seats: Indulge in the comfort and luxury of genuine leather seats, enhancing your every drive.
- Navigation: Never get lost again with the integrated navigation system that guides you seamlessly to your destination.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine with the expansive sunroof/moonroof, adding an airy and spacious feel to the cabin.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly days with the heated seats, ensuring comfort in all conditions.
- Rearview Camera: The rearview camera provides a clear view of your surroundings, allowing you to back up with ease and confidence.
$9999 + hst & lic. Safety Included.
**Select Auto has financing options for good, no, or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck, or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or text (416) 841-7058 today**
