Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a versatile and comfortable SUV that offers style and practicality? Look no further than this 2014 Ford Escape 4WD from Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious interior with black leather seats, perfect for those long road trips. With a powerful 4-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive, you can confidently tackle any terrain, whether navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors.</p><p>This Escape is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of navigation, keep your music flowing with Bluetooth connectivity, and stay comfortable with heated seats and a sunroof/moonroof. Safety is paramount with features like anti-lock brakes, airbags, traction control, and a rearview camera. This Escape is ready for an adventure with a 126,178 km odometer reading.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Escape a true standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Indulge in the comfort and luxury of genuine leather seats, enhancing your every drive.</li><li><strong>Navigation:</strong> Never get lost again with the integrated navigation system that guides you seamlessly to your destination.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine with the expansive sunroof/moonroof, adding an airy and spacious feel to the cabin.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on those chilly days with the heated seats, ensuring comfort in all conditions.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> The rearview camera provides a clear view of your surroundings, allowing you to back up with ease and confidence.</li></ul><p>$9999 + hst & lic. Safety Included.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>**Select Auto has financing options for good, no, or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck, or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or text (416) 841-7058 today**</span></p><p><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span></p><p> </p>

2014 Ford Escape

126,178 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Escape

4WD * LEATHER * NAVI * PANO ROOF *

Watch This Vehicle
12005923

2014 Ford Escape

4WD * LEATHER * NAVI * PANO ROOF *

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

  1. 1733953548
  2. 1733953548
  3. 1733953548
  4. 1733953548
  5. 1733953548
  6. 1733953548
  7. 1733953549
  8. 1733953548
  9. 1733953548
  10. 1733953548
  11. 1733953548
  12. 1733953548
  13. 1733953548
  14. 1733953548
  15. 1733953548
  16. 1733953548
  17. 1733953548
  18. 1733953548
  19. 1733953548
  20. 1733953548
  21. 1733953559
  22. 1733953560
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,178KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G97EUE01907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,178 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and comfortable SUV that offers style and practicality? Look no further than this 2014 Ford Escape 4WD from Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious interior with black leather seats, perfect for those long road trips. With a powerful 4-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive, you can confidently tackle any terrain, whether navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors.

This Escape is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of navigation, keep your music flowing with Bluetooth connectivity, and stay comfortable with heated seats and a sunroof/moonroof. Safety is paramount with features like anti-lock brakes, airbags, traction control, and a rearview camera. This Escape is ready for an adventure with a 126,178 km odometer reading.

Here are five features that make this Escape a true standout:

  • Leather Seats: Indulge in the comfort and luxury of genuine leather seats, enhancing your every drive.
  • Navigation: Never get lost again with the integrated navigation system that guides you seamlessly to your destination.
  • Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine with the expansive sunroof/moonroof, adding an airy and spacious feel to the cabin.
  • Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly days with the heated seats, ensuring comfort in all conditions.
  • Rearview Camera: The rearview camera provides a clear view of your surroundings, allowing you to back up with ease and confidence.

$9999 + hst & lic. Safety Included.

**Select Auto has financing options for good, no, or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck, or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or text (416) 841-7058 today**

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Used 2012 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Auto S for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Auto S 123,678 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe LTD w/Saddle Int*NAVI*PANO ROOF*6 SEATER* for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe LTD w/Saddle Int*NAVI*PANO ROOF*6 SEATER* 163,146 KM $11,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX. for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX. 63,301 KM $26,988 + tax & lic

Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-841-XXXX

(click to show)

416-841-7058

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape