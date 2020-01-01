Menu
2014 Ford Escape

SE

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

Sale Price

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4446285
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX3EUD33356
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

WHAT DO YOU GET?

-1.6L EcoBoost 4 Cylinder Engine

-Four Wheel All Wheel Drive

-Six Speed Automatic Transmission 

-Heated Seats

-SecuriCode Keyless Entry Pad

-AUX input 

-Satellite Radio

-6-Way Manual Driver's Seat

-Fog Lamps

-Ford Sync

-Automatic Headlamps

 

 

OTHER FEATURES: 

 six-speaker AM/FM/CD/MP3 stereo with auxiliary input, air conditioning, overhead console, centre floor console with armrest, floor mats, message centre and trip computer, map lights, rear cargo lamp, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, power windows with driver's one-touch down, cloth seating, four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, body colour rear spoiler, integrated blind spot power mirrors, manual liftgate, privacy glass, engine block heater, airbags (front, front side, driver's knee, side curtain), emergency brake assist, LATCH, SOS post crash alert system, TPMS, keyless entry, and Ford MyKey.

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE?

Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit!

HAVE A TRADE-IN?

Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! 

We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

 

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? 

On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested, and not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

 

CONTACT US: 

TEL: (647) 346-5333 OR (647) 717-3619

ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6

EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca

We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. 

We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.

 

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday-Saturday: 10am to 8pm

OPEN ON Sundays: 11am to 5pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

