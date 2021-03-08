Menu
2014 Ford Escape

157,000 KM

$9,700

+ tax & licensing
SE.1.6,ECO BOOST,AWD,SAFETY+3YRS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Sale

157,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6678860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN(NO ACCIDENT),ECOBOOST GAS SAVER 1.6L,BACKUP CAMERA,RIMS,$9700,+HST & LICENSING 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

