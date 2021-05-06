Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE.1.6,ECO BOOST,AWD,SAFETY AVAILABE $490

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE.1.6,ECO BOOST,AWD,SAFETY AVAILABE $490

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7129438
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX4EUC86925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence, UCDA and OMVIC Member! Car Fax report available

AMAZING DRIVE,(SAFETY PACKAGE WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION ,36000KM,36MONTHS,$600PER CLAIM AVAILABLE FOR EXTRA $490),CAR FAX CLEAN(NO ACCIDENT),$8900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2014 Kia Rondo manua...
 176,000 KM
$4,300 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 183,000 KM
$5,200 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent ...
 172,000 KM
$4,300 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory