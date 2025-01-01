$7,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
STX
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
240,762KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1CMXEFC54406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 240,762 KM
Vehicle Description
240K, 3.7L V6, AS-IS, Recent trade-in was a daily driver, Make us an offer, CarFax available, 3 extra tires and rims, Cloth interior, SuperCab, Needs a radio, Needs body work and tailgate but can be a small project for someone .
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS unfit branding, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Lots of CROWN VICTORIAS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Halogen Headlights
Removable tailgate
Intermittent front wipers
Mechanical
Power Steering
3.73 Axle Ratio
Front stabilizer bar
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front air conditioning
ashtray
Adjustable front headrests
Front cupholders
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Clock
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
trailer stability control
Lighter element
3-point front seatbelts
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Front struts
Hill holder control
Driver seat manual adjustments
Capless fuel filler system
Pickup bed light
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
FOLDS UP REAR SEAT FOLDING
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
0.79 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
1.34 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
SPARE ONLY WHEEL LOCKS
RETRACTABLE REAR HEADRESTS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
